US Launches 175 Investigations Into Suspected H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) has launched at least 175 investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme, which allows American companies to employ highly skilled foreign workers in specialised fields such as technology and engineering.

The move comes amid a broader immigration crackdown under the Donald Trump administration, which has been seeking to reform the visa system in order to curb the hiring of foreign professionals over American workers.

In September, the Department of Labor initiated Project Firewall, an enforcement drive to ensure compliance with H-1B regulations and prevent companies from employing underpaid foreign workers in place of qualified Americans.

US Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is said to be personally certifying the launch of these investigations, a first in the department’s history.

“The Labor Department is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B visa abuse,” Chavez-DeRemer told Fox News Digital. “For the first time, I am personally certifying investigations into suspected violations to better protect American jobs.”

New Campaign Targets Companies Hiring Foreign Workers

As part of its intensified efforts, the Department of Labor recently released a social media campaign video accusing certain firms of misusing the H-1B programme to replace young American workers with cheaper foreign talent.

The advertisement specifically pointed to India as the largest beneficiary of the visa scheme. The campaign alleged that “the American Dream has been stolen” from young Americans, claiming that “jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa.”

In a statement accompanying the video, the department said, “Under the leadership of the President of the United States and Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, we are holding companies accountable for their abuse and recapturing the American Dream for the American people.”

The H-1B programme, long a vital channel for global talent entering the US technology industry, has become a flashpoint in debates over job protection and immigration reform. The ongoing investigations mark one of the most aggressive enforcement actions in recent years, underscoring Washington’s determination to prioritise domestic employment and tighten oversight of foreign worker programmes.