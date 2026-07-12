/US launches fresh strikes on Iran after IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz, 'blatantly' attacks Cyprus flagged ship

The United States on Saturday (local time) carried out a third round of strikes against Iran, accusing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of attacking the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to an official post by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X, one civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant damage to the engine room.
"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.
CENTCOM added that Iran had been given an opportunity to demonstrate compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for previous attacks on commercial vessels, but had “again failed.”
"In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief," said the 'X' post.
Replying to CENTCOM's 'X' post, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."
IRGC shuts Hormuz
These US strikes occurred just hours after the IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ceases its “interference” in the West Asia region, according to Press TV.
In an official statement, the IRGC said the decision was made “in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers,” and declared that no vessels would be allowed to transit the strait.
The IRGC Navy further warned against any additional military action against Iran using the closure of the waterway as a pretext.
"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development... as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement added.
The IRGC placed full responsibility for any resulting consequences on the United States, Israel, and regional countries hosting US military bases.
These rapid military escalations come amid ongoing backchannel diplomatic efforts. Qatari negotiators have traveled to Iran to help reduce tensions and pave the way for the resumption of US-Iran talks.
Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat on Saturday.
In a post on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi said the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional developments. According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, they also addressed mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while Oman reaffirmed its support for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.
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