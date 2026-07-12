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US launches fresh strikes on Iran after IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz, 'blatantly' attacks Cyprus flagged ship

The US launched a third round of strikes on Iran after accusing the IRGC of attacking the Cyprus-flagged cargo ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:48 AM IST
US launches fresh strikes on Iran after IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz, 'blatantly' attacks Cyprus flagged ship
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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