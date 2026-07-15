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US launches fresh wave of strikes on Iran after barracks attack kills seven soldiers

This latest round follows an earlier seven-hour operation completed at 10 pm ET on Tuesday, during which US fighter jets, drones and naval vessels struck dozens of targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coastline, including missile and drone sites, naval assets and coastal defence installations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
US launches fresh wave of strikes on Iran after barracks attack kills seven soldiers
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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