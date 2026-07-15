/US launches fresh wave of strikes on Iran after barracks attack kills seven soldiers

The blockade itself has had a turbulent history, first imposed in mid-April, then lifted in mid-June following an interim deal that set a 60-day window for negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme. Talks have since stalled as fighting over the strait intensified. When Trump announced the blockade's return on Monday, he also floated a 20 per cent fee on ships passing through the strait, though he dropped the proposal hours before reinstating the blockade, citing requests from Gulf allies.