US strikes Iran after Apache chopper downed near Strait of Hormuz

US forces launched strikes against Iran after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter a day earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The US strikes were "very strong, very powerful," US President Donald Trump told ABC News after the operation began.

The strikes started at 5 p.m. US Eastern Time (2100 GMT) at the president's direction, CENTCOM wrote on X.

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Following the US announcement, several explosions were heard early Wednesday and air defence were activated in the port city of Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik County and Jask County in southern Iran, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iranian media.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that six explosions were heard in Sirik, Qeshm Island and the southern city of Minab, adding that areas in the three regions were attacked by US fighter jets.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump accused Iran of shooting down a US Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and vowed to respond.

"I have just been informed ... that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while (it was) patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Two pilots onboard the aircraft "are safe and uninjured," Trump said, adding "Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

The aircraft crashed, and the two crew members were rescued.

The balance is extremely precarious, as confirmed by Israeli army commander Eyal Zamir during a visit to a military exercise in the north of the country. He said the recent wave of attacks against Iran was “just a preparation for a much more significant and powerful blow. The IDF are prepared to act again and inflict another harsh and far-reaching blow against Iran,” adding that the Israeli armed forces “continue to maintain the highest level of readiness and preparation to resume operations in Iran.”

The US strikes came as Israel renewed attacks in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, following days of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran and adding to already heightened tensions across the region.