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US launches strikes on Iran after IRGC attacks on shipping, American troops in Hormuz

The US said the objective was to reduce threats to American personnel, commercial shipping and neighbouring Gulf states.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
US launches strikes on Iran after IRGC attacks on shipping, American troops in Hormuz
Image Credit: @CENTCOM/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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