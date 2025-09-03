US Lawmaker Claims India Readies To Cut Russian Oil Imports As A Result Of ‘Persistent’ U.S. Tariff Pressure

Washington: US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick claimed Indian refiners are planning to cut Russian oil imports as a result of ongoing U.S. pressure. After a recent intelligence mission across South Asia, including India, Pakistan and Nepal, he said that talks with top Indian officials led to early signals of a shift away from Russian crude.

Lasting two weeks, the mission involved strategic discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and national security advisors. Combined with sustained diplomatic efforts, he said, these talks pushed Indian refiners to indicate a move that could weaken Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

“Following these engagements and sustained U.S. pressure, Indian refiners are signalling plans to reduce imports of Russian oil that is a consequential shift,” Fitzpatrick stated.

He added that India’s actions mark progress in aligning with the U.S. stance against Russian “aggression”.

Chairing the CIA Subcommittee on the House Intelligence Committee, Fitzpatrick visited the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and met diplomatic and security staff. His delegation also visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

In Pakistan, the group held high-level talks focusing on counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and regional security. Meetings with U.S. Embassy officials, plus representatives from the United Kingdom, Australia and Ukraine, advanced cooperation and opened new channels for intelligence transparency.

“In Islamabad, these engagements strengthened a critical pillar of America’s broader national security,” said a press statement.

In Nepal, Fitzpatrick met with embassy leaders to deepen bilateral ties and intelligence cooperation. The delegation emphasised efforts to counter malign foreign influence and support democratic governance.

“In Kathmandu, these meetings built mutual trust and reaffirmed America’s role as a stabilising force in South Asia,” the statement added.

The visit comes amid ongoing economic tensions, including U.S. tariffs on Indian imports linked to Russia oil purchases. Fitzpatrick’s statements highlight early signs of change as India signals a potential reduction in Russian oil imports under U.S. diplomatic pressure.