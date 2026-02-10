US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027

A Republican lawmaker on Monday (local time) introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives aims at completely eliminating the H-1B visa programme by 2027.

Greg Steube, a member of the Republican Party, tabled the legislation, titled the Ending Exploitative Imported Labor Exemptions (EXILE) Act. The bill seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to terminate the visa programme.

The proposal came amid heightened scrutiny of H-1B and H-4 visa applications in the United States.

Steube announced the move through a post on X, writing, "Today I am filing legislation to end the H-1B visa programme."

He said, "American workers have been ripped off by the corrupt H-1B visa program for far too long. Corporations have repeatedly abused this system to help their bottom line by importing cheaper foreign labor, which has suppressed wages and left millions of Americans locked out of good-paying jobs."

Steube, a Republican representative of Florida's 17th congressional district since 2019, seeks to abolish the H-1B visa program. This US work visa enables American employers to hire highly skilled foreign professionals to address skill gaps and help industries, particularly in technology stay competitive globally.

As per the press release by Steube's office, the EXILE Act intends to address concerns over "prioritising foreign labour over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests."

Steube’s office announced that the EXILE Act proposes to amend Section 214(g)(1)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, effectively abolishing the H-1B program.

Steube is following the precedent set by former US Representative and fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, prior to her resignation from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, introduced the bill named, 'End H-1B Now Act.'

Like Steube’s proposal, Greene’s legislation sought to terminate the H-1B program, permitting only a temporary exemption for 10,000 medical professionals over a ten-year period.

Steube’s proposal is expected to have the greatest impact on Indian professionals, who are the largest recipients of H-1B visas. According to official data, more than 70% of H-1B visas are awarded to Indian nationals, primarily in the IT and technology sectors. If enacted, the bill could directly affect thousands of Indian tech professionals pursuing employment and long-term residency in the United States.