US leading the world in COVID-19 testing with 50 million, India second with 12 million, says President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 22) said that his country is leading the world in terms of coronavirus COVID-19 testing with 50 million tests so far, while India is at second position with 12 million tests.

Replying to a question during a press briefing at White House, President Trump said," Today, we surpassed — first time — we surpassed 50 million tests. That’s far more than any country in the world. India is second, we believe. We think - 1.4 billion people; that’s about 12 million tests. We have 50 million tests."

President Trump once again slammed China for spreading coronavirus across the world and said that the "China virus" is a vicious and dangerous illness.

"It's a nasty, horrible disease that should've never been allowed to escape China, but it did. It infected the world, and the world is suffering. But we''re going to get it taken care of, and we''re helping lots of other countries," the US president said.

Respnding to a query about his plan to close more Chinese embassies in the US, President Trump said, "As far as closing additional embassies, it’s always possible. You see what’s going on. We thought there was a fire in the one that we did close. And everybody said, “There’s a fire. There’s a fire.” And I guess they were burning documents or burning papers, and I wonder what that’s all about."

Trump also rejected reports that he had Ambassador Woody Johnson to bring the British Open to Turnberry property in Scotland. "No, I never spoke to Woody Johnson about that, about Turnberry. Turnberry is a highly respected course, as you know — one of the best in the world.

And I read — I read a story about it today. And I had never — I never spoke to Woody Johnson about doing that," asserted the US president.

The US president also said that his government is developing a powerful strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've learned a great deal about it (COVID-19) and who it targets. We are in the process of developing a strategy that''s going to be very, very powerful. Some areas of our country are doing very well; others are doing less well. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better," President Trump said.