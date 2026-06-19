/US lifts maritime blockade on Iran as 60-day peace clock begins, says CENTCOM

The United States military has lifted its maritime blockade on all traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal waters, marking the first concrete step in implementing the newly signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding.
US Central Command announced the move on Thursday, saying American forces had stood down all blockade enforcement operations on the direct orders of President Donald Trump.
"Today, US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The command added that US naval vessels would remain in the broader region to monitor compliance. "Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," it said.
The announcement coincides with the formal start of a 60-day negotiating window during which Washington and Tehran must hammer out a comprehensive final agreement covering sanctions, security arrangements and the future shape of Iran's military capabilities. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the timeline while briefing reporters at the White House.
"I would say the 60-day period officially started today. So, yes, the deal started yesterday. We're going to start the 60-day clock today," he said.
Vance pointed to early signs the deal was already shifting conditions on the ground, with shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz recovering sharply. He said more than 12.5 million barrels of oil passed through the waterway overnight, the highest single-night volume since the conflict began.
"Last night, 12.5 million barrels of oil went through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a high since the beginning of the conflict," he said.
He also highlighted the knock-on effect at the petrol pump, saying American drivers were already seeing prices fall. "Oil prices are down nearly to their level from the pre-war conflict, gas prices dropped below USD 4 a gallon today for the first time since the conflict, and importantly, they're going to keep falling further given how low oil prices are," Vance said.
The lifting of the blockade comes as both governments formally enter the negotiating phase set out under the memorandum, with the agreement also calling for a permanent halt to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.
(With ANI inputs)
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