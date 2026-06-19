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  • /US lifts maritime blockade on Iran as 60-day peace clock begins, says CENTCOM

US lifts maritime blockade on Iran as 60-day peace clock begins, says CENTCOM

US Central Command announced the move on Thursday, saying American forces had stood down all blockade enforcement operations on the direct orders of President Donald Trump.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
US lifts maritime blockade on Iran as 60-day peace clock begins, says CENTCOM
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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