US Mandates 'Public' Social Media Profiles For Student Visa Applicants

New Delhi: The US State Department has introduced a new requirement for international students applying for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas. All applicants must adjust their social media privacy settings to "public" to facilitate thorough vetting. This move aims to identify potential security threats and ensure applicants' credibility.

The US visa is "a privilege, not a right", and its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued, and authorities may revoke it if one breaks the law, it said.

According to the State Department, "We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security."

The new guidance will enable comprehensive vetting of student and exchange visitor applicants, including their online presence. "Under new guidance, we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J non-immigrant classifications," the State Department said.

"Our overseas posts will resume scheduling F, M, and J non-immigrant visa applications soon. Applicants should check the relevant embassy or consulate website for appointment availability."

The US embassy in India has reiterated that the United States "will not tolerate" those facilitating illegal and mass immigration to the US. In a statement on June 10, the embassy emphasized that the country welcomes legitimate travelers but "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law.

The State Department stressed that every visa adjudication is a national security decision. "The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission," the department said.

