US mass shooting: Several killed in 'domestic dispute' spree in Iowa, suspect dies by suicide

In a tragic incident, six people were killed following a multi-location shooting spree across a city in Iowa, United States. Meanwhile, the suspected gunman reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The preliminary findings suggest that the shooting spree stemmed from a "domestic-related dispute," the Muscatine Police Department said in a press release, according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, the victims of the tragic shooting are believed to be related to the suspect.

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The shooting occurred on Monday at two residences and one business in Muscatine, as per officials.

ABC News quoted Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies as saying, "Today I simply do not have the words, this act of evil and what it has done to our community."

What happened?

According to the report, authorities informed that four of the victims were killed in one residence. In the course of the investigation, the detectives learned that there could be more victims.

After this, two men were found dead from gunshot wounds. One of them was found at another residence, and the other was at a business.

Who was the suspect?

The suspect was identified as Ryan Willis McFarland (52). He was a resident of Muscatine and reportedly left the home before the police arrived.

Later, the police officers located him on a trail along the Mississippi River.

Police Chief Kies further said that the suspect "took his own life," and subsequently was "pronounced dead" at the scene. He also informed that McFarland had a criminal record.

The names or ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

The authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter, and further details on the incident are awaited.

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