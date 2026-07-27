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US mass shooting: Two killed, several injured during Seattle food festival firing

Panic swept through visitors at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival following reports of gunfire. Law enforcement quickly deployed a major emergency response to the scene. 

Reported ByIANSEdited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
US mass shooting: Two killed, several injured during Seattle food festival firing
Image Credit: IANS

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