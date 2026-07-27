/US mass shooting: Two killed, several injured during Seattle food festival firing

At least two people were killed while several others were injured in a shooting incident near Seattle Centre in the United States. The mass shooting took place during the annual Bite of Seattle food festival, police have said in a statement.
"Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area," Seattle Police said in a post on X on Sunday night (local time).
Panic swept through visitors at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival following reports of gunfire. Law enforcement quickly deployed a major emergency response to the scene. Authorities have not yet released figures on potential injuries, and officials have not confirmed whether any suspects have been detained.
The Seattle Center—known for housing cultural landmarks like the Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena—was packed for the popular culinary event. According to local affiliate KOMO via CNN, multiple witnesses reported hearing between seven and eight shots ring out, sparking immediate chaos as crowds scrambled for cover. Police have withheld details regarding a possible motive or any arrests as the investigation remains active.
This event follows a recent mass shooting in downtown Tucson, Arizona, which took place in the early hours of July 19. That incident left ten people injured, including the shooter. According to the Tucson Police Department, patrolling officers heard gunfire and rushed toward the scene, where they spotted a fleeing suspect. After issuing multiple commands, an officer fired upon the suspect.
First responders treated the injured on-site before transporting them to local hospitals via the Tucson Fire Department. Officials confirmed the suspect was taken into custody while multiple victims received treatment for critical injuries. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero condemned the violence in an official statement. Authorities have withheld the names of both the victims and the suspect as the investigation into the motive and conditions continues.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.