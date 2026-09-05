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US may hit Iran's secret underground nuclear site Pickaxe Mountain 'very soon', warns Donald Trump

Donald Trump warns that the US may hit Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site "very soon", as tensions rise after US strikes on Iranian military targets.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 07:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 07:09 AM IST
US may hit Iran's secret underground nuclear site Pickaxe Mountain 'very soon', warns Donald Trump
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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US may hit Iran's secret underground nuclear site Pickaxe Mountain 'very soon', warns Donald Trump
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