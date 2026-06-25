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US may never solve who was behind attack on Iranian school, says Trump

Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that he has not seen anything which would lead him to believe that the attack was caused due to a US missile.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:11 AM IST
US may never solve who was behind attack on Iranian school, says Trump
Image Credit: Trump said that he does not think that the final investigation report would reveal that it was the US. (Image Credit: File Photo/IANS)Source: ANI

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