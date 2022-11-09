US midterm elections: Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop President Joe Biden

Washington: Republicans in America are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake in the midterm elections. Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Among them are political newcomers to public office, including skeptics, deniers of the 2020 election, and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump, said an AP report, adding that they could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end President Joe Biden's once-lofty ideas.

According to reports, Tuesday brings the first major national elections since the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement warned of heightened threats nationwide. Biden's party is laboring to hold on by the most tenuous of margins as all 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate are being decided.

If Republican newcomers help the party seize control of the House, and possibly the Senate, the outcome will pose new challenges for Congress' ability to govern. "I do think that this will end up being a period of government that is defined by conflict," Brendan Buck, a former top aide to the past two Republican speakers of the House, told AP.

'I'm focused on investing in America...' President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden attacked the Republican Party for not focusing on foundational programs like Medicare and Social Security, while he is focused on "investing" in America. He tweeted, "I`m focused on investing in America. Congressional Republicans are focused on placing foundational programs like Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block," while attacking the Republicans regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, whose repeal he claims will cause the daily costs to go up.

He further tweeted, "Republicans in Congress` number one priority is repealing the Inflation Reduction Act. It`s the wrong thing to do in this moment. It`d cause everyday costs to go up - not down."

Earlier, President Biden claimed that the US has cut the deficit by $1.4 trillion this year, and will be cutting $250 billion further over the next decade, tweeting "I inherited skyrocketing deficits partially caused by an unpaid-for $2 trillion tax cut that benefitted the very wealthy. This year alone, we`ve cut the deficit by $1.4 trillion. And we`ll cut another $250 billion over the next decade."

Trump confirms he voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump announced that he cast his vote for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as the voting became underway on Tuesday for the mid-term polls in the US, while talking to the reporters outside a polling location in Palm Beach. When asked if he cast a ballot for DeSantis, Trump said "Yes, I did," reported CNN.

Trump, Trump cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, predicted a great night for the Republicans saying "I think we`re going to have a very great night and it`s exciting", according to CNN. Trump arrived with former first lady Melania Trump. He also plans to watch the election returns with dozens of aides, allies, and local Republicans.

Trump is looking for his handpicked and endorsed candidates in key federal and statewide races to prevail as his own political future may largely depend on Tuesday`s midterm outcomes. If the Trump-backed candidates suffer major losses, then it can create hurdles to his intention of running for the 2024 presidential campaign, reported CNN.

Around 3400 mail-in ballots face risk of rejection

Around 3400 mail-in ballots are facing the risk of rejection because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes, according to a CNN report, citing Philadelphia City Commissioners` Chairwoman Lisa Deeley who called the incident a real tragedy for the Pennsylvania voters.

She is quoted by CNN as saying, "It creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters," adding that Supreme Court`s decision coming so close to the election actually reinforced people`s mistrust in the process. She also released the affected voters` names and requested them to take immediate steps to get replacement ballots. CNN reported citing officials that the number of at-risk ballots is expected to grow.

Earlier on Sunday, Allegheny County published the list of more than a thousand voters who returned mail-in and absentee ballots with no date or with an incorrect date, which is defined by the Supreme Court`s order.

"I am extremely disappointed in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court`s decision with regard to undated and incorrectly dated ballots," CNN reported Deeley as saying in a Saturday statement, adding "Handwritten dates are not material and the lack of such a date should not be a reason to disenfranchise a voter."

Although the election officials are working to reach out to those whose ballots have been rejected fixed, Deeley said that since a lot of those ballots were submitted weeks, the concerned people might be out of town or unavailable to come.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US midterm elections got underway as millions of Americans headed toward their polling booths in Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC, The Washington Post reported.

There is a total of 435 seats, where lawmakers serve two-year terms. Currently, the situation is a little shaky for Democrats as Republicans are only 5 seats away from gaining the majority to control the chamber. So, while Democrats will be trying to maintain the balance in the mid-term election, Republicans would try to strive harder to increase their current control of governorships and state legislative chambers, CNN reported.

Apart from those 435 seats, there are 35 seats in the 100-seat senate on which the representative will fight against each other. The chamber where incumbents serve for six years is split 50-50, and Democrats currently have controlled since Vice President Kamala Harris wields a tie-breaking vote. The Republicans reportedly require a net gain of a single seat to take control.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden predicted that Democrats will "surprise the living devil out of a lot of people" in the midterm elections, while former US President Trump is reportedly expected to announce a third White House campaign soon after the midterm elections. Notably, Donald Trump is mobilizing support under his famous "Make America Great Again" campaign.

