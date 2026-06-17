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US military drops 'Indo' from Pacific Command, shows incorrect map of India

The renaming undoes a change made in 2018, when then Defence Secretary Jim Mattis switched the command's title to Indo-Pacific Command, a move meant to highlight the Indian Ocean's growing weight in regional security and its closer ties to the Pacific.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
US military drops 'Indo' from Pacific Command, shows incorrect map of India
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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