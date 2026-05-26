US military hits Iranian boats, missile launch sites in 'self-defence' strikes

The United States military on Monday launched strikes in southern Iran targeting sites including boats allegedly attempting to lay mines and missile launch positions, describing the operation as a defensive measure, Reuters reported.

In its statement, US Central Command said that the ​strikes were designed "to protect ‌our ⁠troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."

"US Central Command ​continues to ​defend ⁠our forces while using ​restraint during the ​ongoing ⁠ceasefire," said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, ⁠a ​Central Command ​spokesperson.

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