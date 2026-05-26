US military hits Iranian boats, missile launch sites in 'self-defence' strikes
In its statement, US Central Command said that the strikes were designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."
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The United States military on Monday launched strikes in southern Iran targeting sites including boats allegedly attempting to lay mines and missile launch positions, describing the operation as a defensive measure, Reuters reported.
In its statement, US Central Command said that the strikes were designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."
"US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesperson.
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