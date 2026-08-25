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  • /US military jet lands in Russia, sparking speculation over Ukraine talks | VIDEO

US military jet lands in Russia, sparking speculation over Ukraine talks | VIDEO

Data from Flightradar showed the aircraft, operating under callsign RCH4555 and registration 07-7181, took off from Riga, Latvia, at around 8.50 am and arrived in Moscow shortly after 10 am.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
US military jet lands in Russia, sparking speculation over Ukraine talks | VIDEO
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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US military jet lands in Russia, sparking speculation over Ukraine talks | VIDEO
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