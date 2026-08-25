/US military jet lands in Russia, sparking speculation over Ukraine talks | VIDEO

Moscow: A US military aircraft landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on Tuesday, triggering speculation over the purpose of the rare flight at a time when tensions between Washington and Moscow remain high over the Ukraine conflict. According to flight-tracking data and several reports, the aircraft was likely a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, a heavy-lift transport aircraft operated by the US Air Force to carry personnel, military equipment and other cargo over long distances.
Data from Flightradar showed the aircraft, operating under callsign RCH4555 and registration 07-7181, took off from Riga, Latvia, at around 8.50 am and arrived in Moscow shortly after 10 am.
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Video of US airforce transport aircraft landing in Moscow today in a highly unusual flight which still has an unknown purpose. pic.twitter.com/xgp90zzmoM— WarMonitor (@WarMonitor3) August 25, 2026
The reason for the unusual flight remains unclear. Neither Washington nor Moscow has issued an official statement about the aircraft's arrival. The Kremlin told Reuters it had no information about the flight.
The aircraft's flight history shows that it arrived in Riga on August 23 after departing from Camp Springs in Maryland, home to Andrews Air Force Base, a key US military facility used for the transport of senior government officials.
However, the aircraft's presence does not necessarily mean that a senior US official was on board. C-17 aircraft are also used to transport personnel, vehicles, communications equipment and other supplies ahead of official visits.
The unusual flight has nevertheless fuelled speculation online, particularly amid reports that Washington and Moscow are exploring ways to revive stalled efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.
There has been growing speculation in recent weeks that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth could travel to Moscow as part of efforts to inject fresh momentum into negotiations.
Talks between the US and Russia aimed at ending the war have largely stalled, while US President Donald Trump has shifted his attention towards the Iran war. Reports last week also suggested that US and European officials had prepared a new proposal for Moscow.
Another possibility raised online is that the aircraft could be linked to a planned visit by US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Moscow for another round of discussions on the Ukraine war.
The last known direct flight by a US aircraft to Russia took place in January this year, when Witkoff and Kushner travelled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During that meeting, Putin maintained his demand that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the eastern Donbas region as a condition for ending the conflict.
For now, there is no official confirmation of who or what was aboard the C-17, leaving the purpose of the Moscow flight unclear and fuelling further speculation over possible US-Russia diplomatic contacts.
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