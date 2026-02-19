US military positioned for possible strike on Iran by this weekend, Trump nod awaited: Report

The US military is reportedly prepared to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, but President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to authorise such military action, CNN reported citing sources familiar with the situation.

Senior national security officials have informed the White House that US forces could be ready for an attack by this weekend, following a notable buildup of air and naval assets in the Middle East over recent days. However, Trump has been weighing both military and diplomatic options and has sought advice from his top aides and international partners on the best course of action.

Top administration officials convened in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday to review the Iran situation, as per the CNN.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Trump received briefings from special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son‑in‑law Jared Kushner about indirect discussions held with Iranian representatives in Geneva.

It is yet not certain if Trump would give nod for military action by the weekend.

Diplomacy and military posture

Iranian and US negotiators engaged in about three‑and‑a‑half hours of indirect talks in Geneva on Tuesday, exchanging notes but not reaching a definitive agreement. Iranian officials say both sides agreed on a “set of guiding principles” to guide further negotiations, but significant differences remain to be addressed.

According to reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to travel to Israel on February 28 to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discuss updates on the Iran talks.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has indicated that Iran is expected to clarify its negotiating position within the next several weeks, though she did not specify whether Trump would delay any decision on military action until that time.

“There’s many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran,” Leavitt said, but emphasised that Trump is primarily depending on advice from his national security team.”

US warships, fighter jet buildup near Iran

The vague remarks have heightened concerns over a potential military confrontation between the US and Iran, even as officials continue to express cautious optimism for diplomacy.

The USS Gerald Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the US fleet, could reach the region as early as this weekend following recent military reinforcements.

Additionally, US Air Force assets stationed in the UK, including fighter jets and refueling tankers, are being redeployed closer to the Middle East, according to sources familiar with the operations.

In response, Iran is reinforcing multiple nuclear sites, covering key facilities with concrete and significant layers of soil, as revealed by recent satellite images and analysis from the Institute for Science and International Security, amid mounting US military pressure.