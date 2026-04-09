'US military to remain in place,' says Trump as Iran ceasefire seems fragile, Strait of Hormuz remains blocked

US-Iran ceasefire: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday morning (IST) that American military personnel and assets will remain positioned around Iran until a “real agreement” is reached. His remarks came a day after he suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign against Iran, announcing a two-week, reciprocal ceasefire and describing Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a “workable” basis for negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz is a significant maritime chokepoint that carries roughly a fifth of the global oil supply. Meanwhile, in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, the US President noted that it was agreed that the vital shipping route would remain open and safe.

"All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with. If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," he wrote.

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"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" Trump added.

This warning comes after Iran on Wednesday blamed Israel for jeopardising the fragile ceasefire in the region between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities for two weeks, warning that continued attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces could lead to the collapse of the agreement, according to ANI, Iranian State Media Press TV reported.

JD Vance on Lebanon factor and Strait of Hormuz tensions

As Iran accused Israel of breaking the temporary ceasefire terms, US Vice President JD Vance reiterated Washington's stance that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire deal and warned that President Donald Trump "will not abide by the terms" if Tehran doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking with the reporters outside of Air Force Two as he left Hungary, Vance said, "We are seeing signs that the Straits are starting to reopen... The deal is a ceasefire, a negotiation -- that's what we give -- and what they give is that the Straits are going to be reopened. If we don't see that happening, the President is not going to abide by our terms if the Iranians are not abiding by their terms."

"The Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise. We never indicated that was going to be the case," he added.

Strait of Hormuz blocked again?

Reports of Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s Hezbollah have further escalated tensions. According to reports, Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz following the latest developments.

Meanwhile, as per an IANS report, Iran has issued maps to guide ships around mines in the Strait and designated safe passage routes in coordination with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, Iranian media reported.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also read- Ceasefire hangs in balance? Iran accuses US of violating 3 clauses of peace framework