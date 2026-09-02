/US missile strike hits wedding in Iran, kills four including child; 50+ hurt

US-Iran Tensions: Four people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 injured after shrapnel from a US missile strike hit a residential home where a wedding was being held in southern Iran, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.
The attack took place at Kuhestak in Sirik County of Hormozgan province, an area along the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
“Following a US missile attack, shrapnel hit a residential home in the city of Kuhestak. The house was hosting a wedding celebration when the attack occurred," the Red Crescent said in a post on X.
The death toll from the wedding ceremony in Iran’s Sirik following US attacks has increased to four, according to the country’s Red Crescent society, while more than 50 have been reportedly injured. Here’s the video that the Red Crescent has published. https://t.co/EYcCGOobUY pic.twitter.com/WLqOf7neGK— Ghoncheh Habibiazad | غنچه (@GhonchehAzad) September 1, 2026
It said more than 50 people were injured and four people, including a young child, were killed.
Iranian government media also released a video showing the aftermath of the strike. The footage showed heavy debris and damage around the reported site, with screams heard in the background. The authenticity of the video and the reported death and injury numbers have not been independently verified.
The casualty count increased after Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, initially told Iranian state television that two people had been killed and several others injured.
Rescue teams were sent to the area after the strike as authorities assessed the damage and searched for people who may have been trapped or injured.
Hormozgan’s deputy governor for security affairs said the residential property was hit and that emergency teams were deployed immediately. He called the strike a “war crime" and said more information would be released later.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB had earlier reported that people attending a wedding in Sirik were wounded after shrapnel from a US attack reached the area.
The reports emerged during a fresh series of US strikes across southern Iran, including locations close to the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported explosions in several areas and also reported an attack on an airport in Kerman province.
It was not immediately clear what the US military had intended to strike in Sirik County.
Sirik County is close to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and other energy supplies. The waterway has become a major point of confrontation between the United States and Iran during the latest escalation.
US Central Command said its latest attacks followed attempted attacks by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) against commercial shipping in the Strait and US personnel operating in the region.
US President Donald Trump said the American strikes came after an Iranian “attempt to lay sea mines in the Strait and missile launches towards a US military base in Jordan”.
He warned that Iran would face a “much harder and higher" US response if it launched further attacks.
IRGC spokesman Sardar Hossein Mohebi responded by warning that the United States would pay a price for the latest attacks.
“The United States would ‘regret its new attacks’,” he said, adding that “severe punishment awaits the aggressors".
Iranian’s Tasnim news agency later reported that Tehran had launched a “decisive operation”, saying Iranian missiles and drones were targeting US bases and interests in the region.
The exchange came as attacks spread across several locations in southern Iran, with both sides issuing warnings of further military action.
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