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US missile strike hits wedding in Iran, kills four including child; 50+ hurt

The strike occurred in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials called the attack a “war crime” as rescue teams reached the site.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 03:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 03:30 AM IST
US missile strike hits wedding in Iran, kills four including child; 50+ hurt
Image Credit: (Representational image: Reuters)

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US missile strike hits wedding in Iran, kills four including child; 50+ hurt
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