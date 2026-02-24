US' most expensive aircraft carrier faces sanitation crisis? Navy personnel endure long restroom queues aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

The US Navy personnel aboard the USS Gerald Ford, America’s most expensive and advanced aircraft carrier, are facing severe difficulties with basic facilities while deployed in the Middle East. The carrier, ordered by President Donald Trump to move with its Carrier Strike Group toward the region, is struggling with repeated toilet malfunctions that are severely affecting daily life for the sailors.

The USS Gerald Ford, which previously took part in a successful operation in Venezuela targeting Nicolás Maduro, is now en route to the Middle East. However, the crew aboard the vessel is finding it difficult to manage even routine personal hygiene, with basic sanitation proving a greater challenge than combat preparation. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the living conditions of US Navy personnel aboard the USS Gerald Ford:

The problems reportedly stem from the carrier’s thin plumbing, causing toilets to jam frequently. This has led to repeated failures in the sewage system, resulting in lines of up to 45 minutes for sailors to use the facilities. The issue has persisted since January, meaning for nearly 45 days, American sailors have had to wait in long queues for essential use of restrooms.

Approximately 5,000 crew members, including sailors, pilots, and technical staff, are currently aboard the carrier. Despite being deployed for potential conflict with Iran, the sailors’ immediate concern each morning is managing basic hygiene. Meanwhile, Trump continues to project the carrier as a symbol of naval power.

The USS Gerald Ford is valued at $13 billion (around Rs. 1.18 lakh crore) and carries over 75 modern aircraft. Powered by a large nuclear reactor, it can generate its own electricity and remain at sea for extended periods.

During combat, the carrier can launch up to 160 sorties per day, more than any other aircraft carrier. Despite these capabilities, the carrier now requires $4 million in repairs to address damage to the sewage system caused by acid used for cleaning.

The deployment has also been extended for 241 days, the longest for any US naval vessel at sea. Sailors report that the extended mission has prevented them from attending family events, including funerals, and some have not seen their newborn children.

Meanwhile, long lines for toilets add to the frustration and stress. While the carrier could undergo repairs in Greece, doing so might delay potential operations against Iran, leading authorities to postpone maintenance.

The combination of prolonged deployment, inadequate sanitation, and high operational pressures has led to dissatisfaction among the crew, with some sailors reportedly considering leaving the Navy.