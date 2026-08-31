/US moves to scrap 60-day H-1B grace period; Proposes steep fee hike to over $1,03,000

If finalized, the rule would scrap the current safety net that permits H-1B, L-1, E-3, and other high-skilled foreign workers to legally remain in the US for up to 60 days—or until their authorized I-94 expiration date, whichever comes first—after losing their jobs. Introduced under a 2017 framework, this window currently allows professionals to secure new sponsorship, transition to a different visa category, or orderly wrap up their affairs.