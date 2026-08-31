/US moves to scrap 60-day H-1B grace period; Proposes steep fee hike to over $1,03,000

President Donald Trump-led United States administration is advancing major policy overhauls that could severely tighten employment-based immigration, introducing proposals to eliminate the standard post-layoff grace period and impose a massive fee increase on new visa petitions. The move comes amid President Trump continuing to tighten his grip around US immigration and citizenship rights.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has advanced a draft proposal titled ‘Eliminating the Discretionary 60-day Grace Period’. The measure cleared regulatory review by the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).
If finalized, the rule would scrap the current safety net that permits H-1B, L-1, E-3, and other high-skilled foreign workers to legally remain in the US for up to 60 days—or until their authorized I-94 expiration date, whichever comes first—after losing their jobs. Introduced under a 2017 framework, this window currently allows professionals to secure new sponsorship, transition to a different visa category, or orderly wrap up their affairs.
Current Status: The proposal has not yet taken effect. It must officially be published in the Federal Register and undergo a mandatory public-comment period before federal regulators can draft a final version. Until then, the existing 60-day grace period remains entirely active.
Concurrently, the administration has issued a separate comprehensive draft regulation seeking to codify a steep $1,03,265 fee for cap-subject H-1B visa petitions. This follows earlier efforts by the administration to levy high-cost financial barriers on high-skilled migration.
Unlike previous iterations that faced judicial roadblocks or targeted specific consular processing tracks, the new framework targets cap-subject applications uniformly—including individuals transitioning from student visas (such as F-1 status) from within the United States. Federal regulators estimate that the measure could generate nearly $8.8 billion annually to fund national security screening, immigration processing, and enforcement systems, though business groups have heavily criticised it as a heavy financial burden on employers.
Because of their overwhelming representation in the skilled foreign workforce, these combined regulatory pressures carry disproportionate consequences for Indian nationals. Official US immigration data indicates that Indian citizens accounted for 71 percent of all approved H-1B petitions in fiscal 2024.
Immigration experts note that if both policies are eventually codified, the combination of immediate out-of-status risks following a layoff and astronomical sponsorship costs would fundamentally transform the landscape for tech workers, engineering professionals, and international students aspiring to build careers in the United States.
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