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US moves to scrap 60-day H-1B grace period; Proposes steep fee hike to over $1,03,000

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has advanced a draft proposal titled ‘Eliminating the Discretionary 60-day Grace Period’. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 08:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
US moves to scrap 60-day H-1B grace period; Proposes steep fee hike to over $1,03,000
Image Credit: Freepik

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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US moves to scrap 60-day H-1B grace period; Proposes steep fee hike to over $1,03,000
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