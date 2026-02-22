US moving troops across Middle East bases amid escalating tensions with Iran

The United States has started the strategic movement of military personnel from several Middle Eastern bases for undisclosed operations. This move comes amid rising concerns over a possible direct military confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to The Jerusalem Post, citing The New York Times, Pentagon officials reported that hundreds of troops have been relocated from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, as per the information given by Pentagon officials.

Similar troop movements have been observed at multiple US installations across the Middle East, including Bahrain, home to the Navy’s 5th Fleet, as well as in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Officials have reportedly expressed concern that the 30,000 to 40,000 US forces stationed in the region could become primary targets for Iran in the event of a full-scale conflict.

Military experts noted that a potential conflict would be different from the June 2025 strike on Al Udeid, when Iranian authorities had given the US prior warning.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Iranian mission to the UN has issued a stark warning, which said that, in case of any American attack, "all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets."

In response to these threats, the US is reportedly strengthening its regional presence by deploying air defence systems in a view to protect its forces and assets.

Additionally, two aircraft carriers are being kept at a safe distance from Iranian territory to reduce their vulnerability to potential retaliation. Reports said these manoeuvres shows a high level of preparedness for a possibly prolonged engagement.

Although the Trump administration officially continues to pursue a diplomatic solution, insiders suggest that Tehran’s current proposals may be insufficient to dissuade US President Donald Trump from considering military action.

Reports also said that the internal planning has grown more detailed and ambitious, with the President recently raising the possibility of regime change in Iran.