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US naval blockade lifted, says Iran Deputy Foreign Minister

The US has reportedly lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports ahead of a formal agreement set to be signed in Switzerland, according to Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
US naval blockade lifted, says Iran Deputy Foreign Minister
Image Credit: IANS

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