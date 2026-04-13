US naval blockade of Iranian ports begins as Trump threatens to destroy 'attack ships'

The US military naval blockade against Iran has officially begun following the expiry of the deadline given by US President Donald Trump.

Confirming the commencing of the operation, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it has received reports that "maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz."

The UKMTO said that these access restrictions apply equally to all vessels, regardless of flag, engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals or coastal facilities. However, it noted that transit through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations does not appear to be affected.

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This unprecedented step follows the complete breakdown of negotiations between US and Iranian delegations. After the talks ended without any resolution, President Donald Trump issued a directive imposing a naval blockade on all vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," the President said.

Expanding on the scope of the maritime operation, Trump noted that the US Navy intends to locate and board any ship in international waters found to have provided transit payments to Tehran. "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," he declared.

The President further warned that the blockade is operational at the current time, issuing a stern caution to Iranian forces.

He asserted that any personnel who targeted American or civilian ships would be "BLOWN TO HELL," adding that the US military is "LOCKED AND LOADED" to eliminate the remainder of Iran's military assets.

Providing technical details on the enforcement of the measure, a statement from CENTCOM clarified that the restrictions are directed specifically at vessels moving to or from Iranian ports.

The military command confirmed the blockade was scheduled to commence at 10 am ET today, Monday, April 13.



With input from ANI