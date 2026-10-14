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US Navy's 251st birthday gaffe: American politicians mistakenly use images of Indian and Russian warships

American politicians accidentally used images of Indian and Russian warships to celebrate the US Navy’s 251st birthday, triggering online mockery.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
US Navy's 251st birthday gaffe: American politicians mistakenly use images of Indian and Russian warships
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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US Navy's 251st birthday gaffe: American politicians mistakenly use images of Indian and Russian warships
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