SEALs' Fatal Error: A Secret Submarine Mission To Spy On Kim Jong-Un Ended With A Deadly Encounter | DETAILS

A high-risk, high-reward covert operation ordered by then-President Donald Trump to implant an electronic gadget and tap into North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un's communications prior to a 2019 nuclear summit turned disastrous, based on a report by The New York Times. The goal was to give the Trump administration an upper hand in the high-level negotiations.

The Aborted Submarine Operation

In January of 2019, US Navy SEAL Team 6 embarked upon a mission from a nuclear submarine, sending two mini-submarines to get close to the coast of North Korea. The mission was to have the SEALs exit and deploy a device to penetrate Kim Jong-un's communication system. But from the beginning, the operation was beset by a string of fatal flaws that caused its utter failure before the device could even be deployed.

Three major reasons were determined to be the reason behind the failure of the mission:

Navigational Errors: The Mini-sub that was used overestimated its position, causing an essential misalignment that disrupted coordination among members and prolonged the mission.

Absence of Real-Time Intelligence: The SEALs did not have access to live drone feeds and real-time surveillance, as is the case with other missions. They used delayed and low-resolution satellite images only, making them susceptible to undetected threats.

Lethal Contact: The operation was compromised when maneuvers by the mini-subs attracted the attention of a passing North Korean fishing vessel. The SEALs ashore, fearing to be discovered, contacted and murdered the crew, a deadly contact that necessitated an instant abortion of the mission since procedures called for a complete pullout to avoid an international controversy.

A Breakdown In Diplomacy

It was followed by the series of summits between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. Between 2017 and 2021, three summits were held by the two leaders as part of an unprecedented bid at diplomacy to stop North Korea's nuclear arms program. The talks collapsed in 2019 due to US calls for denuclearisation after a series of exchanged letters and high expectations of a breakthrough.

Since the collapse of diplomacy, there has been no interest from North Korea in coming back to the negotiating table. Rather, it has greatly increased its nuclear and ballistic missile weapons capacities. The nation has also formed close relations with Russia, offering direct military aid to its war against Ukraine with both weapons and troops.

