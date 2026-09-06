/US Navy takes out 3 Iranian tankers – here’s how Tehran is threatening to retaliate

Tehran: Iran has condemned US strikes on Iranian commercial oil vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, calling the attacks a violation of the UN Charter and saying they "constitute a war crime".
The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued the statement on Saturday (September 5) after the US military said it had struck three Iranian crude oil carriers a day earlier. Tehran accused Washington of continuing military action against Iran and warned that further attacks on commercial vessels could have consequences for the United States and its allies.
In its statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the US adventurist actions in attacking Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman".
"These illegal and irresponsible actions, which constitute a continuation of the US military aggression against Iran and are part of the naval blockade and economic warfare imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, represent a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime and pose a threat to international peace and security as well as maritime trade," the ministry said.
Iran also warned Washington and its allies over a naval blockade, economic warfare and attacks on commercial vessels.
"Emphasising the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm determination to resolutely defend its sovereignty and national interests against state terrorism and US actions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the consequences of the continuation of the naval blockade and economic warfare, including attacks on commercial vessels, will be the responsibility of the United States and its allies," it said.
"The consequences arising from the continuation of such adventurist actions and US interference in the region will rest squarely with the United States and its allies," the statement added.
The Iranian response followed an announcement by US Central Command (CENTCOM) that American forces had struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5. It said the strikes came after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired ballistic missiles towards two US Navy warships operating in regional waters.
According to the CENTCOM, a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer avoided multiple "unprovoked Iranian attacks". No American personnel were injured, the US military said.
The CENTCOM said US forces permanently disabled two Iranian crude oil carriers, the M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and the M/T Stark 1 near Jask.
The US military also said it completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the "Noxen", in the Gulf of Oman. Its crew had been ordered to leave the vessel before the strike.
It said the ship was hit at several critical locations "to render it inoperable".
The US military described the three tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar "shadow network" that it said provides funding to the IRGC and its regional proxies.
CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the strikes were meant to impose an economic cost on Iran after the alleged attacks on US warships.
"Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost – taking out three of yours," he said.
"We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet," he added.
Iran has rejected the US characterisation of the strikes and described the attacks on the vessels as illegal and irresponsible. Its Foreign Ministry warned that continued attacks could affect maritime trade and pose risks to international peace and security.
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