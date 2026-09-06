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US Navy takes out 3 Iranian tankers – here’s how Tehran is threatening to retaliate

Calling the strikes a “war crime”, Tehran has warned of severe risks to regional maritime trade.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 04:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 04:14 AM IST
US Navy takes out 3 Iranian tankers – here’s how Tehran is threatening to retaliate
Image Credit: Representative image. (CENTCOM)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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