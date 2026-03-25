US Navy warship Abraham Lincoln hit with missile? Iranian Army claims successful cruise missile attack

As the US-Iran war entered its 26th day, the Iranian army claimed to have targeted the US Navy warship Abraham Lincoln, positioned in the Arabian Sea/Middle East region under US Central Command. As the war goes on, Iran has claimed to have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln with cruise missiles launched from the coast toward the sea. Iran's naval commander had stated that the USS Abraham Lincoln is under ‘constant Iranian monitoring’, adding that the minute the aircraft carrier is in the range of Iran's missile system, it will be targeted.

Amid the talks of negotiations, Pakistan has conveyed the United States’ ceasefire proposal to Iran and is now waiting for Tehran’s reply. Meanwhile, Iran’s military has rejected recent remarks by Donald Trump about possible talks, insisting that it will continue its operations.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Tehran is carefully tracking all American activities in the region, particularly any troop movements.

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In a message posted on X, he warned that damage caused by military leaders cannot be repaired by soldiers, adding that they would instead become casualties of Benjamin Netanyahu’s “miscalculations.” He also cautioned against underestimating Iran’s determination to defend its territory.

Separately, Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian commended the strong position taken by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan against what he described as an aggressive Zionist regime. He called the stance admirable and emphasized Turkey’s significant role in fostering unity across the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has warned that Iran will face major consequences if it continues to double down and refuses to cooperate with the American and international community requirements. In an interview with IANS, Azar also asserted that Israel will continue with its operations until the Iranian threats are neutralised.

These developments follow a broader dismissal of American influence by senior military officials in Tehran, who have characterised Washington's recent diplomatic overtures as a facade. Press TV reported that Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Wednesday that the "strategic power" previously flaunted by the US has now "turned into a strategic defeat."

These remarks come in the wake of a significant de-escalation by US President Donald Trump, who recently stepped back from a 48-hour ultimatum to launch strikes against Iranian power plants. This shift occurred after the Islamic Republic issued a stern warning that any such aggression would result in the reciprocal targeting of every energy and power installation across the region.

Addressing the change in the American stance, Zolfaqari remarked that "if the self-proclaimed superpower of the world could have escaped this predicament, it would have done so by now. Do not call your defeat an agreement," he said.