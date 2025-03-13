US Negotiators En Route To Russia For Ukraine Ceasefire Talks, Says President Trump

The United States President, Donald Trump, on Wednesday said that negotiators from Washington were headed to Russia for discussion over a possible ceasefire with Ukraine. This comes days after the ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia between the US and Ukraine.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin that hopefully, they can get a ceasefire from Russia, reported news agency AFP.

US Vice President JD Vance added that conversations were being held over the phone and in person with American representatives over the next few days, according to reports.

Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, and Trump welcomed Kyiv, agreeing to the ceasefire after the peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

“Ukraine is ready to accept this proposal—we see it as a positive step and are ready to take it. Now, it is up to the United States to convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately,” Zelenskyy said hours after the announcement came from Jeddah on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, soon after the announcement, the Trump government lifted the suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, measures that were imposed a week ago in an apparent effort to push Zelenskyy for talks about ending the war.

(with PTI inputs)