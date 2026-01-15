US Nuclear-Powered Warship Heads Towards Iran: All About USS Abraham Lincoln

The United States is gearing up for military action against Iran amid ongoing anti-government protests and tensions between the two nations over the possibility of armed conflict. Tehran's brutal crackdown on countrywide protests against the authoritarian regime has also irked the United States.

The Pentagon issued a statement that it is repositioning a US carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which comprises the Middle East, the US-based news network News Nation reported on Wednesday (January 14).

The US is sending its battleship USS Abraham Lincoln (America's Fifth Nimitz Class Aircraft Carrier) from the South China Sea to the Middle East.

Kellie Meyer, News Nation’s White House correspondent, also posted on social media about Washington’s recent action.

That will take a week or so to complete. Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 14, 2026

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operated by the US Navy and is regarded as one of the largest and most powerful naval ships.

News Nation also reported that this decision by the US was taken just after an hour of Iranian airspace closure. It is expected to take almost a week to reach the Middle East.

This decision by the United States has come as civil unrest has intensified in Iran and officials in DC weigh whether to formally back those protesting against the establishment of the Islamic Republic's regime.

However, the official statement or any confirmation by the US authorities and military regarding this move is yet to come.

As per the report, CENTCOM oversees a region covering more than 4 million square miles across Northeast Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia, encompassing 21 countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.

Currently, there are no US aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East under the US Central Command, according to the South China Morning Post, citing the US Naval Institute's carrier tracker.

On Wednesday, Iran issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) limiting flights to and from Tehran. Although, the decision was taken back after a few hours.

Having said that, the operation of several airlines was disrupted due to this decision. In fact, several airlines decided to avoid Iranian airspace due to the increasing missile and drone attack threat.

Meanwhile, some personnel at a major US military base in Qatar were told to evacuate by Wednesday evening, according to US and Qatari officials. This came as Iran warned to attack US bases if American forces carries out strike against Tehran.