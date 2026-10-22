/US orders embassy staff departure from Saudi Arabia following fatal Houthi drone strike near Aramco oilfield

This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only. Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them.