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US exits Iraq, rushes Patriot missiles to Saudi, Qatar energy sites amid Iran threat

The deployment comes after the United States completed the withdrawal of its military forces from Iraq. US officials have said the additional missile batteries are intended to help protect key allies and critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
US exits Iraq, rushes Patriot missiles to Saudi, Qatar energy sites amid Iran threat
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump and Patriot missile is fired during PATRIOT SPARK 23.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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