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US pauses visa appointments worldwide amid Trump's immigration crackdown: Report

The State Department has not provided a timeline for when the interviews will resume or when fresh appointment dates will be issued. 

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
US pauses visa appointments worldwide amid Trump's immigration crackdown: Report
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US pauses visa appointments worldwide amid Trump's immigration crackdown: Report
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