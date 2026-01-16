With China flexing its muscles around Taiwan and a massive military buildup happening in Taiwanese waters, the fear of Beijing’s incursion is very high. Amid this, the United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick made a major statement regarding the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, which has been under threat from China. Sharing details of the semiconductor, Secretary Lutnick broke down the historic US–Taiwan deal, saying that Taipei will be building a semiconductor ecosystem in the United States with $500 billion investment.

"We're going to have hundreds of companies coming here. We're going to build giant semiconductor industrial parks in America, and we are going to bring semiconductors home,” said Lutnick.

He revealed that the U.S. and Taiwan have reached a historic agreement where Taiwan will invest $250 billion to build and produce chips in America. He added that Taiwan will give credit guarantees of $250 billion to support the full US semiconductor supply chain. With this, the US has capped reciprocal tariffs on Taiwanese goods at 15%.

"Taiwan goes from 20% to 15% tariffs on key goods like generic pharmaceuticals, airplane parts, and certain natural resources. The objective is to bring 40% of Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain domestically into America. We're building full infrastructure, bringing semiconductors home, and creating American jobs,” said Lutnick.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump said that what China does in Taiwan is up to Beijing. Reacting to the question of what lessons Xi might take away from Trump's audacious military operation in Venezuela, the US President said, ‘it’s up to’ Chinese President Xi Jinping what China does on Taiwan, but that he would be ‘very unhappy’ with a change in the status quo. "He (Xi) considers it to be a part of China, and that’s up to him what he’s going to be doing," Trump said, adding, "I’ve expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don’t think he’ll do that. I hope he doesn’t do that."

Notably, China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing's claims.

While the United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Washington is the island's most important international backer and is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself. With Taiwan setting up a semiconductor base in the US, Washington will ensure that the industry is out of reach from Chinese incursion. This might give yet another reason to the US to not interfere in Beijing's adventure.

However, with Trump’s hunky-dory attitude toward China-Taiwan ties, a military attack appears imminent. With Russia attacking Ukraine, Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza a