close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

White House

US President Donald Trump agrees with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on former Vice-Prez Joe Biden: White House

North Korea`s state-run news agency issued a blistering attack last week on Biden, who has been critical of the reclusive communist state in the past.

US President Donald Trump agrees with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on former Vice-Prez Joe Biden: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agree on their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Sunday.

North Korea`s state-run news agency issued a blistering attack last week on Biden, who has been critical of the reclusive communist state in the past.

"I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden," Sanders said of Trump and Kim. She was speaking from Japan during a state visit by Trump. "The president doesn`t need somebody else to give him an assessment of Joe Biden. He`s given his own assessment a number of times."

Live TV

Trump, a Republican, referenced the criticism in a Twitter post on Saturday in which he mentioned Biden, a Democrat who is running for president, initially misspelling his name as Bidan and taking pleasure in the North Korean leader’s sharp rhetoric about a fellow American.

Trump said in a subsequent corrected tweet that he smiled when Kim "called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?"

Trump on Sunday dismissed concerns about recent missile launches from North Korea and said he was confident that Kim would keep promises that he had made.

Tags:
White HouseUS President Donald TrumpNorth KoreaKim Jong-Unformer Vice President Joe Biden
Next
Story

German state vote could threaten future of Chancellor Angela Merkel coalition

Must Watch

PT14M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Know about PM Narendra Modi's new slogan ''Nara''