US President Donald Trump calls India, Russia, China polluters, says they do not take care of air

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 29) accused India, China and Russia of failing to take care of their air, asserting that America always takes care of its air. Trump, in his address on energy and the Permian Basin in Midland, said that he decided to withdraw from the “one-sided, energy-destroying” Paris climate accord which would have made the US a “non-competitive nation”.

President Trump also slammed the Democrats saying that by imposing these punishing restrictions “the Washington radical-left, crazy Democrats” would send countless American jobs, factories, industries to China and other countries which are not taking care of their air.

“They want us to take care of our air, but China doesn’t take care of its air. In all fairness, India doesn’t take care of its air. Russia doesn’t take care of its air. But we do. Not on my watch, it’s not going to happen — I can tell you that. Because as long as I’m President, we will always put America first. It’s very simple,” he said.

“For years and years, we put other countries first, and we now put America first. As we have seen in cities and towns across our nation, it’s not just Texas oil that the radical Democrats want to destroy; they want to destroy our country,” he said.

President Trump also claimed that such radical Democrats are not patriot at all. "There’s no respect for the American way of life. There is no way of life ever in history that’s been like the great American way of life. There is no respect, but there is by you, and there is by 95 per cent of our people. Our people love our country, and our people love our anthem and they love our flag,” Trump noted.

The US president also said that under former president Barack Obama's leadership America’s energy industry was facing relentless attack. “But the day I took the oath of office, we ended the war on American energy and we stopped the far-left assault on American energy workers,” he said.

According to the projection by the Global Carbon Project published in December, 2018. India is the fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world. The top four emitters in 2017 were China (27 per cent), the US (15 per cent), the European Union (10 per cent) and India (7 per cent).