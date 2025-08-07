Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942899https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-president-donald-trump-demands-immediate-resignation-of-intel-ceo-amid-china-connection-controversy-2942899.html
NewsWorld
TRUMP

US President Donald Trump Demands Immediate Resignation Of Intel CEO Amid China Connection Controversy

It is worth noting that in April this year, a report came out which said that Tan or his venture firms have invested about $ 2 billion in several advanced chip and manufacturing companies in China. Many of these companies are also linked to the Chinese military. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 08:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US President Donald Trump Demands Immediate Resignation Of Intel CEO Amid China Connection ControversyUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

US President Donald Trump seems to have created tensions globally with several bold moves. Recently, he increased tariffs on Indian goods by an additional 25 per cent, taking the total tariff to 50 per cent, which was widely criticized in India and internationally. The dispute over trade policies was still simmering when Trump created a new storm by demanding the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. This unexpected demand has stirred up the IT industry and further fuelled the ongoing debate over Trump's aggressive and unconventional approach to global trade and diplomacy.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, "Intel's CEO is extremely confused and should resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for paying attention to this problem!"

 

 

Intel Shares Fall

After Trump's statement, Intel shares also started to decline. Intel shares have fallen. So far, there has been a decline of about 5% in pre-market trading.

US Senator Raised Questions

Recently, US Senator Tom Cotton has written a letter to Intel raising questions about Lip Bu Tan's relationship with Chinese companies. Reportedly, in this letter, he has questioned Tan's investment in China's semiconductor companies, his relationship with the Communist Party and the military. Not only this, Cotton has also mentioned in his letter that Intel has been given a full $ 8 billion fund from the US government under the CHIPS Act. In such a situation, such relations of the CEO of the company become a matter of concern for the security of the country. Only after this, Trump has now asked Tan to resign immediately.

Tan's China Connection

In April this year, a report came out that said that Tan or his venture firms have invested about $2 billion in several advanced chip and manufacturing companies in China. Many of these companies are also linked to the Chinese military. On the other hand, sources also claimed that Tan has now withdrawn from these companies. However, now, once again, questions are being raised about his relationship with China.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK