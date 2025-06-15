US President Donald Trump Earned Nearly $57.4 Million From Crypto Venture In 2024

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made nearly $57.4 million in 2024 from his cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial (WLF), according to a new government report. The earnings were revealed in a 234-page official US Government Ethics report released for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The report stated that Trump earned this income through 'token sales' from the company, which is involved in the cryptocurrency business. The 79-year-old Republican is listed as the Co-Founder Emeritus of WLF, while his sons -- Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump -- are also co-founders of the venture.

The company was co-founded by Trump and Steven Witkoff, a well-known American real-estate investor and lawyer. According to the filing, Trump mainly owns the WLFI protocol and governance platform.

He also controls the token treasury, digital wallets, and the intellectual property of the company. The document noted that as of the end of 2024, he had certain service agreements with the original founders of World Liberty Financial.

The asset was listed under Miami, Florida. World Liberty Financial runs a stablecoin called the World Liberty Financial Token (USD1), which is tied to the US dollar. As of Sunday, June 15, 2025, the token was trading 0.35 per cent higher at $1, according to CoinMarketCap.

According to exchange data, the token reached its all-time high of $1.01 on May 12, 2025, while its lowest level was $0.991 on April 16, 2025. The company claims that its mission is to make financial services more accessible by using open, blockchain-based infrastructure.

“Our goal is to create a fairer system where opportunity isn't limited by location, status, or permission,” says the WLF website. World Liberty Financial earns money through the sale of its token USD1 and other related products.

Additionally, in March 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to create a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US Digital Asset Stockpile” as part of his push to position the United States as a global leader in digital asset strategy.