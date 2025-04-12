Donald Trump Exempts Smartphones, Computers, Laptops And More From ‘Reciprocal’ Tariffs

Trump Tariffs: In a major relief for the global electronics sector — including manufacturers and consumers in India — US President Donald Trump has announced tariff exemptions on smartphones imported into the country on Saturday. The move also covers laptops, hard drives, computer processors, memory chips, and several other tech components from the Trump's 'Reciprocal Tariffs'.

According to a notice from US Customs and Border Protection, the exemption shields these products from Trump’s 10% global tariff and the much steeper 145% tariff on Chinese imports. The policy, effective from April 5, applies to goods entering the US or released from bonded warehouses on or after that date.

This decision is likely to benefit global tech players such as Apple, which assembles many of its devices in China. The exemption extends to semiconductors, solar cells, and memory cards — easing pressure on a tech industry already navigating global supply chain challenges.

Earlier, President Trump said he could offer some exemptions to his 10 per cent tariff on most US trading partners. “There could be a couple of exceptions for obvious reasons, but I would say 10 per cent is a floor,” Trump told reporters on Friday aboard Air Force One en route to Florida.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be concluded within the tariff-pause period of 90 days fixed by the Donald Trump administration, according to official sources.

The terms of reference for the agreement have been finalised and further negotiations are scheduled to take place primarily through video conferencing, although if required, Indian negotiators may visit Washington or US officials can come to Delhi, senior officials said. (With Inputs From IANS)