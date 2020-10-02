US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to quarantine after top aide Hope Hicks contracts COVID-19

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump will begin their "quarantine process" while they await their COVID-19 test results, a day after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Trump announced that he and Melania Trump are awaiting their COVID-19 test results and under quarantine in the meanwhile. Donald Trump wrote: "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Top adviser to President Trump, Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus was confirmed in a television interview on Thursday.

"She tested positive," Trump said. "So whether we quarantine or whether we have it ... I don`t know."

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

The president, who is tested regularly, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run up to the November 3 presidential election.

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has touted his management of the crisis.

Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,277,352 and 207,791, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.