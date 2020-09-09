US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for 'historic' Israel-UAE peace deal

The United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize weeks after he brokered an agreement to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel which is reportedly the first such agreement between Israel and a major Arab country in over 26 years.

As per Fox News, President Trump's name has been forwarded by a Norwegian politician - Christian Tybring-Gjedde.

"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde, told Fox News.

According to a few reports, Tybring-Gjedde had previously submitted a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Trump in 2018 for his Singapore summit which hosted North Korea's Supreme leader Kim Jong-un.

Meanwhile, a US official on September 8 said that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a US-brokered agreement normalizing their relations at the White House on September 15.

As per the agreement, the countries have committed to the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, and to begin cooperation in a broad range of fields including education, healthcare, trade, and security.

Notably, the United Arab Emirates is the first major Arab state to recognize Israel since the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty was signed on October 26, 1994.

"The accord reached between the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 13, 2020, is a courageous step toward a more stable, integrated, and prosperous Middle East. The accord inverts traditional thinking about the way to address the region’s problems and challenges, focusing on pragmatic steps that have tangible, practical outcomes. It carries with it the promise of new bridges that will serve to de-escalate existing conflicts and prevent future conflicts, read the official joint statement by the US, Israel, and the UAE.

The Nobel Peace prize which is awarded on December 10 every year had 318 candidates in 2020.