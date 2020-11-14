US President Donald Trump says Americans will get COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expects a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be available for the entire American population by as soon as April next year, amid another wave of new infections that has pushed the daily caseload to record highs.

Donlad Trump addressed reporters while providing an update on 'Operation Warp Speed' speaking from Rose Garden at the White House. He also said he expects an emergency use authorization for Pzifer`s vaccine "extremely soon."

"The vaccine will be distributed to frontline workers, the elderly and high-risk Americans... in a matter of weeks", Trump said. "Our investment will make it possible for the vaccine to be provided by Pfizer free of charge," he said.

This is first public speech ever since Election Day after which Trump has declined to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Live TV

In his earlier speech on November 5 Donald Trump had hinted that the US Presidential election was 'stolen' from him though he did nor present any proofs or evidence for the same.

Read: Good news! After Pfizer, now this company gets closer to announce results of COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile earlier on Friday, US President-elect Joe Biden won the states of Arizona and Georgia which takes the final electoral tally of the US election projected as 306 electoral college votes for the Democrat and 232 for Republican Donald Trump, who won North Carolina.

The results were announced by the New York Times, CNN and other networks with the two final states being called on Friday, a week and a half after Election Day.