US President Donald Trump sharpens attack on China over Coronavirus, says it came from there

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has sharpened his attack on China over the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing that the Coronavirus came from there.

Resuming his daily coronavirus taskforce briefings at the White House, Trump said, “It came from China. It should have never been allowed to get out. They could have stopped it. They could have stopped it easily. They chose not to. And we’ll have further reports on that. But it came from China. They could have stopped it, but they didn’t. They stopped it from going into China, but they didn’t stop it from going to the rest of the world. It didn’t stop it from going to Europe, to us,”.

The US President also criticised for not being transparent in handling the Coronavirus.

“They should have stopped it. They could have stopped it. They weren’t transparent at all; they were the opposite. It’s not good,” he said.

Trump also highlighted how US is helping other countries that are in desperate need for ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.

“And we’re helping the world with ventilators. We’re helping a lot of countries. They don’t have ventilators, and we’re sending thousands of ventilators to different countries. But I do want people to understand this is a worldwide problem caused by China, but it’s a worldwide problem,” he said.

The US CDC reports 63,201 new coronavirus cases with total now 3,761,362 cases versus 3,698,161 in previous report on July 19. It reports 498 new deaths due to coronavirus, with total now 140,157 deaths versus 139,659 in previous report on July 19.

“But this is happening all over the world, not just the United States. And it’s a tough one. It’s very tough. It’s very sad when you see the death. It’s all death that could have — could’ve been stopped by China. If they wanted to stop it, they could’ve stopped it,” Trump added.