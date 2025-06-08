Trump Threatens Federal Action Over LA Unrest, California Governor Pushes Back – What Set Off Tensions?

The United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the federal government would step in and "solve the problem" after protests erupted in Los Angeles over immigration operations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that if California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass "can't do their jobs," then the federal government would take action.

"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!" the US President said.

Protests In LA

The protests were triggered by an operation of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in LA. This had resulted in several arrests on Friday.

ANI reported, citing CBS News, that protests had erupted in the city of Paramount, LA, on Saturday after it appeared that federal law enforcement officers were conducting another operation.

Sheriff Robert Luna, while addressing a press conference Saturday afternoon, had informed that up to 400 people gathered for the protests, and hence the department declared an unlawful assembly.

Authorities urged the crowd to "disperse peacefully without any violence." He added that non-lethal munitions were fired by federal agents before deputies' arrival.

Governor Newsom's Reaction

California Governor reacted to the federal government's move to take over the California National Guard, in a post on the social media platform X, and said the move is "purposefully inflammatory" and will increase tensions.

"The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions," he wrote.

"LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need," he added.

"This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust," the post read.

In another post, Governor Newsom alleged that the federal government's takeover is not due to the shortage of law enforcement but because "they want a spectacle".

"Don't give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully," he added in the second post.

What Happened At LA Protests?

At the scene, several protesters had gathered on the streets, and some attempted to block a US Marshals Service bus while others threw rocks and objects at law enforcement vehicles.

Later on Saturday, protests continued on the border of Paramount and Compton, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering around a burning car in an intersection. Some protesters performed burnouts on vehicles, and others rode dirt bikes around the fire, waving flags. Fire trucks arrived and extinguished the flames.

Deputies formed a perimeter around the intersection during the firefighting effort.

However, the situation escalated as some protesters sprayed graffiti on a building and threw objects at police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.

(with ANI inputs)