US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'well', says he is unsure of his health condition

Amid media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unwell and has undergone a surgery, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 21) wished him "well but did not make any comment on the health of the reclusive leader.

"I can only say this: I wish him well," Trump told reporters at the White House, noting the "good relationship" he shares with the North Korean leader.

"I just hope he's doing fine," Trump said, adding he "may" get in touch with Kim to find out about his well-being. "If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it's a very serious condition," said Trump.

Trump did not clarify whether he had direct information about Kim's health, and suggested he was taking his information from different news sources. "I don't know that the reports are true," he said.

Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn't immediately confirm the CNN report which cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery.

The report came after the US media reported that Kim has been receiving medical treatment at a villa in the resort county of Hyangsan, outside of Pyongyang, following a cardiovascular procedure.

Daily NK, a media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, said Kim underwent a cardiovascular procedure few days ago and was currently recuperating at a villa in North Phyongan province. "Excessive smoking, obesity and fatigue were the direct causes of Kim's urgent cardiovascular treatment," Daily NK cited an unidentified source as saying.

Speculation has been rife about what happened to Kim since he apparently skipped an annual visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of the 108th birthday of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.