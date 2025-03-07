US President Donald Trump Writes To Iran Seeking Nuke Deal Negotiations

President of the United States, Donald Trump, said he sent a letter to the leadership of Iran on Thursday regarding a nuclear deal between the two countries. As per media reports, Trump, in an interview with Fox Business Network, noted that he has asked Iran for a possible negotiation over the nuclear deal.

He stated, “I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran.”

US President continued, “I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let another nuclear weapon.”

As Trump said that he wrote the letter to the Iranian leadership, it appeared to have been addressed to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the reports said.