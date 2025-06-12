US President Launches $5 Million Immigration Visa Signup Site

US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a waiting list website for a new visa program that offers permanent residency to individuals prepared to invest $5 million in the United States.

"For five million $dollars, the Trump card is coming. Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World. It's called the United States of America. The waiting list is now open. To sign up, go to trumpcard.gov," Trump declared in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The newly launched trumpcard.gov website features an image of a gold-colored card bearing Trump’s face.

Trump first announced the “gold card” programme in February to give wealthy foreigners a chance to gain permanent citizenship in the United States.

Trump had earlier said the card would offer green card privileges and a path to citizenship.

“We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship. Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,” Hindustan Times quoted Trump as saying.

Earlier, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had praised the “Gold Card” program, saying that the card would provide a great opportunity for people to come to America.

“I think, the ordinary path of immigration for America is changing. The Trump Card is coming out. I expect the Trump Card will create really an enormous opportunity for people to have the ability to come to America,” Hindustan Times quoted Lutnick as saying.

Trump’s “gold card” programme is expected the replace the existing EB-5 visa scheme, which allow foreigners to get green cards by paying fees ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and by either investing $1.8 million in a business or $900,000 in areas with high unemployment.