US President Trump Claims He Used Trade As Threat To Make India-Pakistan Agree To Ceasefire

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: United States President Donald Trump on Monday made another bizarre claim, saying that he used 'trade' as a negotiating threat factor to make India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire. While India has made it clear that the ceasefire was initiated by Pakistan and New Delhi didn't approach anyone, US President Trump continues to claim credit for the truce. In his recent statement, Trump termed the incident as 'historic'. He also said that the leaders of the nuclear-armed nations showed great wisdom.

"Historic events took place over the last few days. When Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict between two nations with a lot of nuclear weapons," said Trump.

Trump further said, "I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation."

The US President went on to claim that he threatened to stop trade with India and Pakistan to make the two nations stop the conflict. "We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said. Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade. People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden they said, 'I think we're gonna stop', and they have," claimed Trump.

India's May 7 counter action against Pakistan-based terrorists as part of Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack escalated into a military conflict. However, the two nations reached an understanding on May 10 to not escalate the matter further.